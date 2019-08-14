Utah councilwoman announces candidacy for US House seat

A Utah councilwoman aims to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, who plans to leave office at the end of his term.

Morgan County Councilwoman Tina Cannon announced her candidacy Tuesday for the U.S. House seat.

The Federal Election Commission lists the small-business owner and tax accountant as the only candidate in the 2020 race so far.

Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt says she considering a run for the northern Utah district.

She says she plans to announce her decision in the coming weeks.

Cannon has served two terms on the Morgan County Council. She is also the former chairwoman of the county's Republican Party.