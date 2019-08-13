Wichita Eagle moving to digital-only on Saturdays, expanding Friday and Sunday print editions

How to navigate Kansas.com Tips on navigating The Wichita Eagle's website, Kansas.com. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tips on navigating The Wichita Eagle's website, Kansas.com.

To our readers:

The Wichita Eagle is changing to make sure we are able to meet the needs of our readers and the communities we serve long into the future. Providing the news that’s essential to your life, be it breaking news, coverage of our local governments and schools, sports and watchdog journalism that holds public officials accountable, remains our primary focus. While that mission hasn’t changed we are seeing shifts in how our readers are engaging with this valued content. More and more of our customers are engaging with our local journalism online. This is not only a trend in Wichita, it is a widespread trend in the media industry, and in fact, all industries.

As reader habits change we are adapting to serve them in new ways. To support these shifts, starting on Nov. 16, we will no longer produce a printed newspaper on Saturdays and will launch a Weekend Edition that includes expanded newspapers on Fridays and Sundays. Many of the features that you enjoy on Saturday, such as comics, puzzles, TV listings and local sports coverage, will now appear in expanded editions in print on Friday and Sunday. On Saturdays, we will continue to publish breaking local news to our website and social media platforms and we invite you to visit our website or eEdition , which replicates the experience of a printed newspaper online.

While a printed newspaper once was the sole means of accessing news and information, we now offer many different ways to connect with The Wichita Eagle beyond print — on our kansas.com website, on mobile apps, on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram , through video and newsletters. These digital platforms are accessible wherever you go and whenever you want.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We are making this strategic change to invest in our future and to continue to be your source of news and information on all the platforms you choose.

As we make this transition together we want to thank you for your loyalty and investment in The Wichita Eagle. We are dedicated to providing this community, one we care deeply about, with independent, fact-based news and solutions for local businesses that help us all thrive and grow for many years to come. This is another step to make progress towards this goal.

Thank you.