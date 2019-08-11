Hawaii police plan to raise pay for officers’ off-duty work

Hawaii Island police could receive pay raises for work performed while they are off-duty.

West Hawaii Today reported Sunday that officers who provide services to private companies or government agencies could see pay increases of up to 50% over the next two years.

Officials say the increase is part of a special duty pay schedule to be discussed in public hearings Sept. 12 in Hilo and Sept. 13 in Kailua-Kona.

Hawaii County law requires requests for private-duty police services to be administered by the police chief, who collects fees to defray the costs of running the program.

Interim raises of 32% to 38% are expected to begin sooner after hearings and submission of written public comments.

An official says the special duty rate has not been raised since 2007.