Lottery looking for vendors, retailers for sports betting

The New Hampshire Lottery's looking for proposals from potential online vendors and retailers to offer sports betting after the state legalized it last month.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law a measure that legalizes betting on professional sports and most Division I college sports, excluding games involving New Hampshire schools.

Mobile betting and retail gambling at 10 locations will be allowed, though it will take some time to set up. The wagering's expected to produce an estimated $7.5 million for education in fiscal year 2021 and $13.5 million two years later.

Proposals must be received by 4 p.m. on Sept. 16. The lottery expects to approve final contracts by the end of November and aims to launch sports betting by early 2020.