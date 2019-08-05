Tennessee workshops offered on using spreadsheets in farming

Farmers who want to learn how to create and use spreadsheets for farm records can attend one of the workshops offered by the University of Tennessee Center for Profitable Agriculture.

The center's Hal Pepper will present the workshops along with other instructors. The center said in a news release the workshops will include instruction on using spreadsheets to analyze direct marketing, food processing and agritourism enterprises.

The $20 workshops are about eight hours long and require preregistration online . About nine workshops are scheduled from September through February and one is set for each of the following cities: Franklin, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Lawrenceburg, Cookeville, Blountville, Jackson and Clarksville.