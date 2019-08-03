Money needs dominate transportation commissioner primaries

Mississippi needs to spend more money on roads and bridges, 12 candidates running for transportation commissioner across the state's three districts agree. But the hot-button question is whether the state should raise fuel taxes to finance additional spending.

A few candidates openly advocate for higher gas taxes. Some are strongly opposed. But most candidates are somewhere in between, saying only if other taxes are cut or only after the Transportation Department proves it's spending efficiently.

Central district Commissioner Dick Hall and northern district Commissioner Mike Tagert are stepping down. Two Democrats and two Republicans seek to replace Hall. In the northern district, five Republicans seek their party's nomination, while unopposed Democrat Joey Grist awaits the GOP nominee. In the southern district, incumbent Tom King faces two Republicans, but no Democrats.