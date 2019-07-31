Tuesday Sports in Brief

SOCCER

National team coach Jill Ellis is stepping down after leading the United States to back-to-back Women's World Cup titles.

Ellis has been coach of the team since 2014 and has led it to eight overall tournament titles, including victories at the World Cup in 2015 in Canada and earlier this month in France .

She will remain with the team for a World Cup victory tour, which kicks off Saturday with a match against Ireland at the Rose Bowl. Following the conclusion of the five-match tour in October, she will serve as a U.S. Soccer ambassador.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ellis' contract was set to expire following this year's World Cup with a mutual option to extend it through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. U.S. Soccer will begin the search for a new coach after a general manager for the women's national team is named.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police said Tuesday they have decided there are no grounds to bring rape charges against soccer star Neymar. And they're investigating whether his accuser filed a false report.

The decision of Sao Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos could be revised by prosecutors within 15 days.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade accused the 27-year-old forward of raping her in a Paris hotel in May. He denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual.

BASEBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer's final act for the Indians was throwing a ball over the center-field wall.

Yasiel Puig ended his season with Cincinnati in another brawl.

Cleveland agreed to trade Bauer, the talented but taxing right-hander, to the Reds on Tuesday night for Puig in a three-team deal that also involves the San Diego Padres, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The Indians, who are trying to catch the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, also gets left-hander Scott Moss from Cincinnati and slugging outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infielder Victor Nova from the Padres, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

San Diego receives minor league outfielder Taylor Trammell from the Reds, the person said.

—By AP Sports Writer Tom Withers.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer has been fined by Major League Baseball for heaving a ball from the pitcher's mound over the center-field wall at Kansas City last weekend, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the discipline was not announced.

The players' association declined comment on the decision.

An All-Star last year, Bauer made the toss just after allowing a two-run single to Nicky Lopez that gave the Royals a 7-5 lead with one out in the fifth inning of Cleveland's 9-6 loss Sunday. When manager Terry Francona emerged from the dugout to make a pitching change, Bauer turned, took a couple steps and threw the ball over the 410-foot mark.

—By Steve Herrick and AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander David Phelps from Toronto for minor league righty Thomas Hatch.

As part of the trade announced Tuesday, the Blue Jays will send cash to Chicago to offset some of Phelps' contract, which includes a $2.5 million base salary for this year, a $1 million club option for 2020 and numerous performance bonuses.

The 32-year-old tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow on March 17, 2017, during his final pitch in a spring training outing against the Los Angeles Angels, had surgery March 26 and did not return to the major leagues until this June 17. He had a 3.63 ERA in 17 relief appearances with the Blue Jays, going 0 for 2 in save chances.

He is 30-33 with a 3.88 ERA over 245 games in seven seasons with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17), Seattle (2017) and Toronto.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves have acquired reliever Chris Martin from the Texas Rangers for minor league pitcher Kolby Allard.

Texas announced the deal during its game Tuesday night, just moments after Martin was seen high-fiving teammates in the bullpen before leaving down the tunnel.

Martin was 0-2 with four saves and a 3.08 ERA in 38 appearances. The 33-year-old right-hander has allowed only three earned runs over his last 19 games since May 24. The 6-foot-8 Martin has 24 strikeouts and only one walk in 18 2/3 innings over that span for his hometown Rangers.

FOOTBALL

CINCINNATI (AP) — A.J. Green had ankle surgery and is expected to miss the start of the Bengals' season.

Green hurt his left ankle during the opening practice of camp Saturday in Dayton, landing awkwardly after cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped into the star receiver while breaking up a pass.

Coach Zac Taylor said Green had surgery Tuesday morning. He's hopeful that Green won't miss "more than a couple of games." Cincinnati opens the season at Seattle on Sept. 8, then hosts San Francisco followed by road games against Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

It's the second straight season that Green has suffered a significant injury.

BASKETBALL

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 27-year-old McCollum averaged 21.0 points last season, helping Portland make it to the Western Conference finals. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard, who was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 10th overall pick in the 2013 draft, has averaged at least 20.8 points over the last four years.

The agreement keeps McCollum under contract through the 2023-24 season. McCollum's agent told ESPN the extension is worth $100 million.

President of basketball operations Neil Olshey says McCollum "is a franchise cornerstone and a critical part of our future."

HOCKEY

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have fired general manager Paul Fenton after just one rough season, marked by the end of a six-year streak of making the playoffs and a disassembly of the once-promising core of forwards by trading Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter prior to the deadline.

Wild owner Craig Leipold said he told Fenton of his dismissal on Tuesday, shortly before the team made the surprising late-summer announcement.

Assistant general manager Tom Kurvers was named acting general manager, until a replacement is hired.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Kunitz has retired after winning four Stanley Cup titles in 15 NHL seasons, and he is joining the Chicago Blackhawks' front office as a player development adviser.

Kunitz, 39, will work with the coaching staffs for the Blackhawks and their American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford. He announced his decision in a statement released by the team Tuesday.

Kunitz had 268 goals and 351 assists in 1,022 NHL games with Anaheim, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Chicago. He also had 27 goals and 66 assists in 178 career playoff appearances.

TRACK AND FIELD

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Caster Semenya won't defend her title in the 800 meters at the world championships this fall after a Swiss court overturned a temporary ruling that allowed her to run without taking testosterone-suppressing drugs to compete in international events.

Semenya is locked in a court battle with the IAAF, track and field's governing body, over rules that require her to take the drugs to counter her naturally high testosterone levels. On Tuesday, a judge from the Swiss Federal Supreme Court reversed a June ruling that had temporarily thrown out the IAAF regulations upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport while her appeal is pending.

Semenya, a 28-year-old from South Africa, was legally classified as female at birth and has identified as female her whole life. She was born with the typical male XY chromosome pattern and a condition that results in male and female biological characteristics and testosterone higher than the typical female range. The IAAF has argued that athletes with her condition are "biologically male," an assertion that Semenya calls "deeply hurtful."