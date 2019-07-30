Another aviation company signs Wichita State University Innovation Campus lease

Textron Aviation has signed a lease for 5,000 square feet at Wichita State University in the same Innovation Campus building where Spirit AeroSystems already is. File photo

Textron Aviation has signed a 5,000-square-foot lease for the same building where Spirit AeroSystems is located at Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus.

WSU students will work with about 40 Textron employees on product innovation, which will include research and development on electrical design, parts casting and additive manufacturing.

“Our business is built on continuous product development and requires a diverse, professional workforce,” said Maggie Topping, Textron senior vice president of human resources and communications. “As the competition for employees tightens, Textron Aviation is committed to leading the way in building creative education and community collaborations through efforts such as the applied learning model at WSU.”

Textron already works with WSU through the National Institute for Aviation Research and the Ennovar Institute for Emerging Technologies and Market Solutions.