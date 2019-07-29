Petitions to get city ticket tax issue on ballot fall short

Officials say opponents of two new taxes on arts, sports and entertainment ticket sales in Ohio's capital city didn't collect enough valid signatures to put the matter on the November ballot.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the elections board validated less than half of the 22,000-plus signatures submitted for a referendum. They were short 284 signatures.

A spokesman for the anti-tax coalition Advocates for Responsible Taxation says they'll try to remedy the issue with the firm that collected the signatures.

They argue the taxes that took effect this month will hurt event attendance. They want to eliminate the 5% taxes and prevent similar ones in the future.

The taxes apply for certain events at Nationwide Arena and other venues with at least 400 seats. They're expected to generate millions of dollars.