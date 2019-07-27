Cleveland settles lawsuits of killer’s surviving victims

Cleveland has agreed to pay two women who survived attacks by a convicted serial killer to settle lawsuits over what they claimed were botched investigations that allowed him to continue raping and killing women.

Cleveland.com reports a $260,000 settlement for Latundra Billups-Henderson and a $40,000 settlement for Gladys Wade-Thomas were made public Thursday after being finalized last month.

The women were attacked by Anthony Sowell (SOH'-wehl), who was convicted in 2011 of killing 11 women and currently sits on death row at a prison in Chillicothe. Sowell was convicted of attacking Billups-Henderson and Wade-Thomas as well.

Cleveland last September paid a combined $1 million to the families of six women killed by Sowell.