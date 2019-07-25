Business
WVa consumers hit by Equifax data breach can file claims
West Virginia's attorney general says state consumers affected by an Equifax data breach last year can now file claims.
Patrick Morrisey says in a news release the claims process is open for a $425 million national settlement along with a separate $2.4 million settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by Morrisey's office. The breach affected about 730,000 West Virginia residents.
A 2017 data breach exposed the Social Security numbers and similar sensitive information of roughly half of the U.S. population.
The deadline to file claims is Jan. 22 at www.ftc.gov/equifax .
