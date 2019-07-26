Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile clears Justice Department hurdle after deal with states

Justice Department will not stand in way of Sprint, T-Mobile merger The Justice Department cleared the way for Overland Park-based wireless company Sprint and T-Mobile to proceed with a merger that has been in the works. The merger leaves some speculation about the future of the company's presence Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Justice Department cleared the way for Overland Park-based wireless company Sprint and T-Mobile to proceed with a merger that has been in the works. The merger leaves some speculation about the future of the company's presence Kansas City.

Antitrust regulators with the Justice Department will not stand in the way of a $26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, a major and nearly final barrier crossed on the path to combining the third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers 14 months after the idea was proposed.

The Justice Department, which evaluates corporate mergers on the basis of whether a deal harms consumers by stifling competition, had its concerns allayed by concessions from the two companies — namely, an agreement to sell $5 billion in wireless and spectrum assets to Dish Network in an attempt to create a new, viable competitor to the new T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T.

In a statement Friday, Justice Department officials said under a settlement with the two companies and five states, including Kansas, Sprint has to divest itself of its prepaid businesses in Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile to Dish Network, which is based in Colorado.

The two companies also have to provide Dish access to 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations, the Justice Department said. Dish can also use T-Mobile’s network for seven years, giving the satellite television provider time to build out its own fifth generation, or 5G, wireless network.

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Makan Delrahim told reporters in Washington, D.C., that this latest development was a “historic settlement” that protects competition and that the divestiture to Dish sets the newcomer to the wireless industry as a “disruptive force.”

“Without the remedy, it would have harmed consumers by raising the prices of mobile wireless services,” said Delrahim, who leads the Justice Department’s antitrust division, at a press conference announcing the settlement.

He said the Justice Department would have sued to block the deal without Dish’s involvement.

On Friday, the Justice Department and attorneys general with five states, including Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, will file a civil antitrust lawsuit in federal court in Washington. They simultaneously filed a settlement with Sprint and T-Mobile, the terms of which will have to be approved by a judge.

The new T-Mobile will face billions in fines if it doesn’t live up to the obligations under its agreement with the Justice Department, Delrahim said.

There’s still the matter of whether several other state attorneys general will continue to pursue litigation to block the deal, given Dish Network’s involvement. In June, attorneys general from nine states and Washington, D.C., sued to stop the merger, citing potential harm to consumers if there was one fewer major wireless carrier in business. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Justice Department officials are negotiating with those state attorneys general to obtain their support for the current merger proposal.

The Justice Department’s approval follows indications by the Federal Communications Commission that it, too, agrees with Sprint’s tie-up with T-Mobile, signifying that no federal regulators stand in the way of the all-stock transaction.

Both companies believe the merger was the only way either one could compete with its larger rivals.

Together, T-Mobile and Sprint said they could more quickly roll out a 5G wireless network to enable wireless customers to access faster download speeds than what’s broadly available. The companies also pledged to spread their 5G network deep into rural areas while also offering a commitment to hold steady on customer rates for three years, concessions that earned the favor of an apparent majority of FCC commissioners.

Sprint executives had said the Overland Park-based wireless carrier stood little chance of continuing on its own, owing to a substantial debt load and continued downsizing that stood in the way of making meaningful investments in building out a next-generation wireless network.

“The only path forward for Sprint is a merger with T-Mobile,” said Tim Cowden, president and chief executive of the Kansas City Area Development Council, which lobbied T-Mobile to retain a local presence following the merger. “So we believe that Kansas City and the Overland Park campus offers the new T-mobile an amazing opportunity to build a world-class business supported by a deep and talented workforce.”

The combined company will retain the T-Mobile brand and have a primary headquarters in suburban Seattle. That means that the Sprint brand, one of Kansas City’s largest and most visible corporations, will fade away.

And while top executives have promised to keep a secondary headquarters in Overland Park, where Sprint built a large corporate office campus that opened in 2001, experts are split on if, or how long, the new T-Mobile will maintain a sustained and sizable presence in the Kansas City region.

“I think there’s no realistic expectation that Sprint will maintain a major presence in Kansas City once the Sprint/T-Mobile deal closes,” said Jeff Moore, principal with wireless industry research firm Wave7 Research.

Currently, there are about 6,000 Sprint employees in Overland Park, plus another 1,500 contractors. That’s about half the number of employees that the Sprint campus was designed for when the campus opened 18 years ago. Sprint recently sold the 190-acre campus near 119th Street and Nall Avenue to Wichita’s Occidental Management for $250.9 million.

As part of the transaction, Sprint signed a 10-year lease to occupy four buildings on the campus, according to an analysis by investment research firm Moody’s. The agreement does not include an option to cancel, but does allow Sprint to take over more space if it elects to. The wireless provider has also pledged to spend $25 million upgrading its campus. The company just unveiled a total revamp of the main executive building on campus.

Stock prices for both Sprint and T-Mobile shot up this week after reports emerged that the Justice Department would approve the union.

“Market participants think this is a good thing for the shareholders,” said Jide Wintoki, a professor of finance at the University of Kansas School of Business. “It may not necessarily be a good thing for the employees and the locations these employees are at, but they think it’s a good thing for shareholders.”