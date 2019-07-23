Company to develop metal deposit site in Northwest Alaska

An Alaska company is finalizing plans to acquire and develop a site for mining metals for foreign markets.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Sunday that Trilogy Metals plans to develop an ore-extraction site called Artic where about 43 million tons (39 million metric tons) of reserves were discovered.

The company president says the copper deposit is located in the Ambler Mining District about 300 miles (483 kilometers) north of Fairbanks.

By the end of this year, Trilogy hopes to finalize its plan to use the site to extract and transport metal ore to Asia.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says the project includes building a road.

Federal officials say draft plans for the road are expected to be released in August followed by a public comment period.