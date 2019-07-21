Vermont names new travel and recreation council chair

Vermont has named the new chair of its travel and recreation council.

The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing in a Friday announcement said that Bennington Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Harrington will serve as new chair.

The council is responsible for advising Vermont's commerce and community development agency on state travel and recreation policy and promotion programs.

He replaces Vicky Tebbetts, who chaired the council since 2017.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Harrington says he looks forward to bringing his experience in marketing and young professional development to the council.