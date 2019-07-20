The Latest: Senior UK MP: Military strike on Iran ‘unwise’

In this May 5, 2019 photo issued by Karatzas Images, showing the British oil tanker Stena Impero at unknown location, which is believed to have been captured by Iran. Iran's Revolutionary Guard announced on their website Friday July 19, 2019, it has seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the latest provocation in a strategic waterway that has become a flashpoint in the tensions between Tehran and the West. (Basil M. Karatzas, Karatzas Images via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

The Latest on developments related to tensions between the U.S and Iran (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

The chairman of Britain's House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee says military action to free the oil tanker seized by Iran would not be a good choice.

Tom Tugendhat said Saturday it would be "extremely unwise" to seek a military solution to the escalating crisis, especially because the vessel has apparently been taken to a well-protected port.

"If it has been taken to Bandar Abbas then that's an important Iranian military port and I think any military options will therefore be extremely unwise," he told BBC.

He also said it would not be useful to expel Iran's ambassador to the United Kingdom because it is important to keep talking.

Other senior British figures have said military options should not be used.

___

11:05 a.m.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that the country's seizure of British-flagged oil tanker a day earlier was due to a collision with an Iranian fishing boat.

Saturday's report says the British tanker caused damage to the fishing boat, then didn't respond to calls from the smaller craft.

The fishing boat informed Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization, which notified the Revolutionary Guard.

The report says Revolutionary Guard vessels directed the Stena Impero to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas for an investigation Friday.

Iran's attempt to offer a "technical" explanation for seizing the tanker could signal a possible de-escalation of tensions in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which has become a flashpoint between Tehran and the West.

Another British ship was briefly detained by Iran on Friday before being allowed to go.