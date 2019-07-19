Ohio hospital system gets new leader after drug-dose deaths

The Ohio hospital system where excessive painkiller doses were given to dozens of patients who died has named an interim replacement for the CEO resigning after that scandal.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System says its interim leader will be Michael Englehart, a senior executive from Mount Carmel's parent company, Trinity Health.

Current CEO Ed Lamb has said he is stepping aside July 25 so new leadership can help restore trust at Mount Carmel.

The now-fired doctor accused of ordering the excessive doses, William Husel (HYOO'-suhl), pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 deaths. His attorney says Husel was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mount Carmel fired 23 more nurses, pharmacists and managers after its internal investigation, but they aren't being criminally prosecuted.