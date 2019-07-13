Police: Man dies after attacking immigration jail

Authorities in western Washington say a man armed with a rifle and throwing incendiary devices at buildings and vehicles at an immigration jail has died after police arrived and shots were fired.

The Tacoma Police Department in a news release says officers responded at about 4 a.m. Saturday to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security detention facility that holds migrants.

Police say a vehicle caught fire and that the man attempted to ignite a large propane tank and set buildings on fire.

Authorities say police arrived and called out to the man, and shots were fired. The man died at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Four Tacoma police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.