Markets Right Now: Dow crosses 27,000 as gains continue

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Technology companies and banks pushed stocks higher on Wall Street, extending the market's gains from the day before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved above the 27,000 point mark for the first time Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 made its first move above 3,000.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chipmaker Nvidia climbed 4.5% and Goldman Sachs rose 1.8%.

Health insurers and pharmacies rose after the White House withdrew a plan that would have let patients receive the rebates that drugmakers now pay to insurance companies and distributors. Cigna jumped 11.7%.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 3,001.

The Dow rose 203 points, or 0.8%, to 27,062. The Nasdaq added 21 points, or 0.3%, to 8,223.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.09%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street led by gains in technology and communications companies.

Chipmaker Nvidia climbed 1.7% early Thursday and AT&T rose 0.6%.

Delta Air Lines rose 0.6% after reporting that its second-quarter profit jumped 39%, beating Wall Street's forecasts.

European and Asian markets were also broadly higher.

The S&P 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,998.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 64 points, or 0.2%, to 26,917. The Nasdaq added 11 points, or 0.1%, to 8,214.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.08%.