Mississippi city will vote on legalizing alcohol

Voters will soon decide whether alcohol sales will be allowed in Houston, Mississippi.

WCBI-TV reports constituents will vote Tuesday on two points - whether to allow the sale of beer and light wine and whether to legalize the sale of liquor.

Chickasaw County Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson started a group called "Houston Forward" and collected enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot.

Johnson says Houston is the only dry town on the Tanglefoot Trail which leaves visitors surprised when they can't get an alcoholic beverage. He says Houston is losing by not selling alcohol.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The proposal says alcohol won't be sold after 10:30 p.m. and on Sundays. Only restaurants with professional kitchens, generating more than half of their revenue from food sales can sell alcohol.