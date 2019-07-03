Tuesday Sports in Brief

SOCCER

LYON, France (AP) — Alex Morgan celebrated her go-ahead goal with a cheeky tea-sipping celebration and Alyssa Naeher stopped a late penalty kick to send the United States into the final at the Women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory over England on Tuesday night.

The top-ranked United States will face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between the Netherlands and Sweden in the Americans' third straight appearance in the World Cup title match.

Christen Press, who was in the starting line after Megan Rapinoe was left off, put the United States up early in the match but Ellen White's goal tied it before 20 minutes had passed. Morgan's sixth goal of the tournament came before the break — and on her 30th birthday. She hadn't had a goal since she scored five in the team's 13-0 rout of Thailand to open the tournament.

BASEBALL

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles pitcher José Suarez honored Tyler Skaggs while starting the first game for the Angels following the 27-year-old's death.

Suarez had "RIP 45" written with what appeared to be a cross on one side of his cap. The initials "TSK" were written just above the bill on the other side of the Angels logo.

The Angels played the Texas Rangers a day after Skaggs was found unresponsive in the team hotel. The series opener Monday was postponed.

Before throwing his first pitch in the bottom of the first inning, Suarez appeared to write something in the dirt below the red "45" the Rangers grounds crew painted on the back of the mound. The left-hander tapped the number and then his chest before returning to the mound.

The Angels went on to beat the Rangers 9-4.

NEW YORK (AP) — John Sterling has called every New York Yankees game since 1989. That streak is about to end.

Feeling a little run down, the team's radio play-by-play announcer will finally take a breather this weekend when the Yankees play a four-game series at Tampa Bay beginning Thursday — his 81st birthday. Ryan Ruocco will fill in, giving Sterling an eight-day respite that includes the All-Star break next week.

Sterling just got back from London, where the Yankees swept two games from the rival Boston Red Sox last weekend.

Sterling has worked 5,059 consecutive Yankees games — including the postseason, according to the team.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Slugger Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres sat out against the San Francisco Giants after Major League Baseball upheld his one-game suspension for a confrontation with an umpire.

Machado was suspended for "aggressively arguing and making contact" with plate umpire Bill Welke after being called out on strikes at Colorado on June 15.

Machado, who signed a $300 million contract during spring training, appealed the suspension, denying he made contact.

He was not available for comment Tuesday.

NBA

Ben Simmons is apparently about to become the next recipient of a big commitment from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The All-Star point guard and the 76ers are negotiating a $170 million, five-year extension, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither the team nor Simmons revealed any details publicly.

ESPN first reported the negotiations between Simmons and the 76ers. The deal will begin in the 2020-21 season.

Simmons will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. Assuming the sides agree on what will be a full max, Simmons' salary for the following season would jump to about $29.3 million and eventually rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25.

— By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn's men's basketball program has been placed on probation for two years and former coach Kevin Ollie has been sanctioned individually for violations of NCAA rules during his tenure.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions on Tuesday outlined numerous violations, most occurring between 2013 and 2018, and cited Ollie for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

The NCAA agreed with penalties UConn self-imposed in January, including the loss of one scholarship for the 2019-20 season, and did not impose any postseason ban.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams is teaming up with Andy Murray for mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Murray's agent, Matt Gentry, said Tuesday night that the two Grand Slam champions will be partners at the All England Club.

The deadline for signing up for mixed doubles at the tournament is Wednesday morning.

They are sure to draw plenty of attention, much more than mixed doubles normally attracts, and fill the stands — whenever and wherever their first-round match is played.

SPORTS BUSINESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike pulled a flag-themed tennis shoe after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick complained to the shoemaker, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The shoe's heel has a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on it, known as the Betsy Ross flag. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the Journal said that Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, told the company he and others found the flag symbol offensive because of its connection to slavery.

The Air Max 1 USA shoe had already been sent to retailers to go on sale this week for the July Fourth holiday, the Journal reports.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lashed out at Nike over Twitter, saying that he is asking the state's Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentives for the company to locate there.

COURTS

MIAMI (AP) — A Boston Celtics assistant coach has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a fine for accepting $300,000 in bribes to get a wealthy Florida businessman's son into the University of Pennsylvania.

Court records show a federal judge imposed the sentence Monday on Jerome Allen, the former head basketball coach at Penn. In addition to four years' probation, the 47-year-old Allen must pay a $202,000 fine and forfeit another $18,000.

Allen received a lenient sentence after testifying for prosecutors against Philip Esformes in a $1 billion Medicare fraud trial. Esformes was convicted in April of 20 counts including money laundering and obstruction of justice and awaits sentencing.