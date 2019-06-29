Gas prices rise in New Jersey, around nation before holiday

Drivers in New Jersey and across the nation are seeing gas prices rise just before the Independence Day holiday due to increasing crude oil prices and the announcement of plans to close the largest oil refinery on the East Coast.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.77, up two cents from last week but well below the average $2.87 at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.70 a gallon, up four cents from last week but also below the average of $2.86 at this time last year.

Analysts expect only a temporary effect from the announcement of closure of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in Philadelphia following the fire a week ago.