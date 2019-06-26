General Mills: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - In this Aug 8, 2018, file photo boxes of General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal sit on display in a market in Pittsburgh. General Mills Inc. reports financial results Wednesday, June 26, 2019. AP Photo

General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $570.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $4.16 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.23 billion.

General Mills shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.