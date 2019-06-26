Japan’s Abe wants G-20 to unite on trade, Middle East

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to seek a consensus on free trade and other contentious issues at this week's summit of the Group of 20 countries in Osaka.

Abe expressed hope that the U.S. and China will resolve their trade dispute when their leaders meet during the summit on Friday and Saturday.

Planned talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the meeting are attracting wide attention.

Abe also called for international effort to restore peace in the Middle East, where tensions have escalated amid a dispute between the U.S. and Iran over its unraveling nuclear deal.

Abe was speaking at a news conference on Wednesday marking the end of the parliamentary session.