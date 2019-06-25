China suspends Canadian meat imports amid Huawei dispute

China is suspending all meat imports from Canada amid their dispute over the Canadian detention of a top executive at the Chinese tech company Huawei.

The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said in a statement on its website Tuesday that the move follows Chinese customs inspectors' detection of residue from a restricted feed additive, called ractopamine, in a batch of Canadian pork products. It is permitted in Canada but banned in China.

The statement says China is taking "urgent preventive measures" to protect Chinese customers and has asked Canada to suspend all meat-export certificates.

Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei's founder at the request of the U.S. on Dec. 1. China then detained two Canadians and sentenced another to death in an apparent attempt to pressure for her release.