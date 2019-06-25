US issues Turkey new warning over Russian missile purchase

United States Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison walks to the podium prior to a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. AP Photo

The U.S. envoy to NATO says Turkey will be axed from the advance high-tech F-35 fighter jet program if it goes ahead with plans to buy Russian S-400 air defense missiles.

Speaking Tuesday on the eve of NATO talks in Brussels, U.S. Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison said "there will be a disassociation with the F-35" if Turkey buys the Russian system, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to do.

Hutchison says "we cannot have the F-35 in any way affected by, or destabilized by, having this Russian system."

The U.S. and other NATO allies have repeatedly complained about the purchase, saying the S-400 is not compatible with other allied systems and represents a security threat.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But Hutchison says Turkey does not appear ready "to retract on the sale."