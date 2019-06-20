Delaware House approves $4.45 billion operating budget

House lawmakers in Delaware have unanimously approved a $4.45 billion operating budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The bill was approved Thursday evening and now goes to the state Senate.

The proposed budget is about 4.2% higher than this year's budget, an increase greater than what Democratic Gov. John Carney proposed.

The spending plan includes pay raises of $1,000 for most state employees and 2% for teachers, an increase of about $34 million to the pay raises that government workers received this year.

House lawmakers also approved a separate supplemental appropriations bill earmarking $62 million in one-time spending for various programs and projects. That total includes $37.5 million in additional funding for low-income students and students from non-English speaking homes.