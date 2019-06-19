Honolulu rail authority to redesign and replace canopy arms

The Honolulu rail authority will redesign and replace canopy arms at three stations.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that the city will fix 15 metal arms after flaws were discovered in similar pieces fabricated for the rail line.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation says its plans to make the changes by December to meet the scheduled interim opening of a rail segment from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium by the end of next year.

HART says it told engineering firm AECOM to immediately redesign the arms to avoid further delays.

HART's director expects disagreement between AECOM and contractors responsible for fabricating the arms over the cracking problem and associated construction delays.

He says the city will not pay extra to resolve the problem.