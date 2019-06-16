Indiana tax credit change may lure out-of-state investors

A change Indiana lawmakers made this year to a tax incentive for startups is being hailed as a big win for the tech industry because it promises to make it easier for fledgling businesses to attract out-of-state investors.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that legislation signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb will allow investors to transfer Indiana's Venture Capital Investment tax credits, starting next year. Transferring the credits will allow out-of-state investors to essentially sell them to someone in the state who can take advantage.

Tech community leaders say the change will encourage out-of-state individuals to invest in Indiana startups.

The state's VCI tax credit program allows someone who invests in an Indiana startup to claim a tax credit worth 20% of the investment. The credit is capped at $1 million.