Organic fertilizer supplement maker to invest $8M, hiring 25

A Florida company that makes organic fertilizer supplements will open a north Mississippi factory, investing $8 million and hiring 25 people.

Humic Growth Solutions says it has bought a building in Sardis and plans to begin making and distributing products there by February.

The Jacksonville, Florida, company has bought a 65,000-square-foot (6,000-sq. meter) building, planning a 6,000-square-foot (550-sq. meter) addition.

Humic officials say local worker training programs helped attract the company.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says Panola County plans to grant Humic property tax abatements estimated at $250,000 over 10 years.

Humic will also be eligible for a state rebate of part of worker income taxes, because it will pay workers more than $39,500 a year on average. That could be worth $400,000 over 10 years.