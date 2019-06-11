Ohio Senate Republicans to share their state budget proposal

Republicans who lead the Ohio Senate are ready to unveil their proposal for the two-year state budget as lawmakers face a June 30 deadline to get a spending plan signed by the governor.

Senators are expected Tuesday to outline how their version differs from the $69 billion plan approved last month by the GOP-controlled House.

The House plan would reduce state income taxes, raise the minimum salary for teachers, boost spending for foster care, and add $125 million to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's education proposal . It also would allot $85 million for a water quality initiative and eliminate tax credits for the motion picture industry and for making political contributions.

Ohio tax revenue has exceeded estimates this fiscal year, giving lawmakers a cushion as they debate state spending.