Project will add flashing lights to Maine casino crosswalk

Developers of Maine's Oxford Casino are taking steps to make a pedestrian crosswalk on Route 26 less of a gamble for people staying at the hotel across the street.

WGME-TV reports that crews have been working outside the Oxford Casino on Route 26.

Engineer David Sherlock says the "Intersection Improvement Project" will include flashing red lights at the crosswalk once a larger project is completed.

Project engineers say the project should be completed by October.

Oxford Police Chief Michael Ward said two pedestrians that were struck and killed a few years ago. He said he hopes the work ensures "that never happens again."