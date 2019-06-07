Blue Grass Airport continues flying toward improvements

Blue Grass Airport has received an $11 million federal grant to expand its taxiways as ridership continues to grow at the Kentucky facility.

News outlets report that Blue Grass received the funds Thursday to aid in the facilities renovation projects. The grant will be used for a new 3,500-foot (1,067-meter) taxiway, completing the final phase of a five-part taxiway safety program set to finish in July 2020.

Executive Director of Blue Grass Airport Eric Frankl told news outlets, the changes are due to a 20% passenger increase over the last five years. Blue Grass set a passenger record for the seventh straight year, serving more than 1.3 million passengers.

Other changes include an overhauled parking area, new cellphone lots where drivers can wait for passengers and designated curbsides for rideshare customers.