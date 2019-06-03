Teacher raises win final passage from Louisiana lawmakers

Louisiana's public school teachers will get $1,000 pay raises next year and districts will get $39 million more to spend on operations.

The House gave final passage to the school financing plan with a 103-0 vote, ending a stalemate between House Republicans and Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Under pressure from school leaders in an election year, House GOP leaders a few days earlier ended their stalling of the financing plan, which was backed by the Democratic governor and the Senate.

The legislation will raise spending on public schools by $140 million in the 2019-20 school year. Beyond teachers, school support workers will get $500 raises.

Monday's vote was greeted with applause from lawmakers in the House and Senate. It paves the way for a budget deal by session's end Thursday.