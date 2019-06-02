Business

Houston’s public transit system considering rail extensions

The Associated Press

In this Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 photo, passengers get on and off a METRORail Red Line train at Houston Community College Northline Campus in Houston. The Houston Chronicle reports Metropolitan Transit Authority officials are still tweaking the agency’s long-range plan that’s estimated to start with $7.5 billion in improvements for developing 66 miles of bus rapid transit and at least 16 additional miles of light rail.
HOUSTON

Houston's proposed rail expansion could get bigger.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Metropolitan Transit Authority officials are still modifying the agency's long-term plan that's projected to begin with $7.5 billion in improvements, to develop 66 miles of bus rapid transit and at least 16 miles more of light rail.

Metro officials are reviewing proposals that include a light rail extension to Hobby Airport. The officials are close to finishing a bus and rail plan that residents will likely have one last opportunity this month to shape before the November ballot.

A 0.2-mile expansion of the Green and Purple Lines is already included in the long-term plan, which would extend from the western end of the Theater District to the Houston Municipal Courthouse.

