As deadline looms, court to again take up UPMC-Highmark deal
The future of a fraught business relationship between two mammoth health care providers is at stake in a hearing planned for a Pennsylvania courtroom.
The Commonwealth Court hearing in Harrisburg was quickly scheduled for Friday morning, three days after a state Supreme Court order.
A judge says lawyers for the attorney general's office and health care companies UPMC and Highmark will have to be "prepared to address compliance" with the court order.
A five-year consent decree the companies signed in 2014 is set to expire at the end of June.
A majority of justices want the lower court to figure out what the parties meant five years ago when they included a provision that allows the consent decree to be modified.
