Corps plans to increase releases Saturday from Gavin’s Point

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to increase releases of water Saturday from the Gavin's Point Dam into the Missouri River.

Missouri River Basin Management Chief John Remus said Thursday the Corps is increasing releases because of water on the ground and runoff into the Oahe and Fort Randall reservoirs in South Dakota from recent rains.

He said the releases would increase by 5,000 cubic feet per second, to 75,000 cfs. The Corps also increased releases Wednesday.

Remus said the Corps is keeping its releases at the Garrison Dam in North Dakota at 15,000 cfs to offset other water flowing into the Oahe and Fort Randall reservoirs. He said the melting of mountain snow also has slowed.

The river has been high for months, and increased releases could lead to more flooding.