Garland County reconsidering inmate labor practices

The use of inmate labor at the Garland County Detention Center is being questioned by county officials.

The Sentinel-Record reports that county officials say a contract with Trinity Services Group may need to be amended to explicitly authorize the correctional services provider's use of state inmates as support staff.

Officials say the rules outlining work-release programs for Arkansas inmates may have been violated.

The inmates are part of a program that assigns inmates to work in county jails and at local law enforcement agencies. The inmates aren't allowed to work in capacities for private benefit or to replace government employees.

Trinity's contract in part holds the company responsible for hiring workers to clean food service equipment, and food preparation and storage areas. Under the agreement, 20 of the 22 women assigned to the county work in the jail's kitchen. Another inmate works at a seamstress at the jail, while another works at the sheriff's office.