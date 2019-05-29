Las Vegas Strip, Tahoe casino winnings down in April report

Gambling regulators say April was down month for Nevada casino winnings compared with a year ago, coming in under $1 billion for the first time since January.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday that monthly statewide casino "gaming win" dropped 1.8 percent year-to-year, reaching just under $936.5 million.

Las Vegas Strip casinos reported a 3.5% decrease in house winnings year-to-year, after decreasing 3.8% in the same comparison last month.

Lake Tahoe-area casinos were down 12.5% on the South side and 16.1% in North.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Statewide casino win is almost flat compared with the first 10 months last year, up 0.5% to just under $9.9 billion.

The report says the state reaped almost $51 million in percentage fee taxes based on April figures. That was down 5.1% from a year ago.