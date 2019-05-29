Business
Kansas governor to see whether tax, budget vetoes will stand
Top Republican legislators in Kansas were preparing to test Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's power to shape the state budget and hold off a GOP push for income tax relief.
The Republican-dominated Legislature was convening Wednesday for its final day in session this year with Republicans looking to override Kelly's veto of a GOP tax relief bill and vetoes of several spending items included in the next state budget. Those items included an extra $51 million payment to the state's public pension system. Kelly argued that her vetoes promoted budget stability.
Republicans had the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to override vetoes. But GOP leaders worried that a few moderate Republicans might back Kelly or that a few lawmakers might not show for what is often a brief adjournment ceremony.
