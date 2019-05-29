Religious leaders want slowdown in push for Chicago casino

Rep. Robert Rita D-Blue Island, discusses his plan to expand casino gambling Monday, May 27, 2019 photo, after a committee gave Rita permission to proceed. (John O'Connor/The Associated Press). AP

A number of Chicago religious leaders are urging the city's mayor and Illinois legislators to slow their push to place a casino in the city.

The pastors said Tuesday they don't necessarily oppose a casino on principle, but they do want to make sure black and brown communities in Chicago benefit from what emerges from Springfield.

Expanding casino gambling in Illinois got a boost this week when a Democratic lawmaker suggested making it part of a popular plan to legalize sports betting. Rep. Robert Rita of Blue Island says his plan would look similar to past ideas by adding a land-based casino in Chicago and as many as five riverboat casinos around the state.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year opened the door for Illinois and other states to legalize sports wagering by ending a Nevada monopoly.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rev. Leon Finney of Metropolitan Apostolic Community Church says he doesn't want a casino bill to pass without a community benefits analysis. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she's favors a casino in the city.