3 people die in ATV accidents over holiday weekend

Three people died in accidents involving all-terrain vehicles over the Memorial Day weekend in Pennsylvania.

A 45-year-old North Wales man died early Monday when his ATV overturned on a road in Foster Township, Luzerne County.

On Sunday, a 54-year-old man and a 52-year-old man died in Triumph Township, in the northwest corner of the state, after their ATV hit a deer and rolled over.

Pennsylvania had 702 ATV-related fatalities from 1982 to 2014, according to statistics compiled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. That's the second-most in the country, behind Texas, which had 773.

The Morning Call reports the commission has counted 59 fatalities from 2015 to 2017 and is still receiving reports.

Vehicles are considered all-terrain if they are motorized and travel on three or more off-road highway tires.