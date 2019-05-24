The Latest: Lawmakers reject naming mountain after veteran

The Latest on action at the Arizona Legislature (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Arizona lawmakers decided not to name a mountain peak west of Phoenix in honor of a fallen Navy SEAL.

The House voted 45-15 to reject a bill to name the tallest peak in Estrella Mountain Regional Park after Charles Keating IV.

Keating was killed in 2016 in Iraq during a battle with Islamic State fighters.

Republican Rep. Walter Blackman, an Army veteran, says it's offensive to ask lawmakers to honor one veteran over another. Democratic Rep. Lorenzo Sierra has the peak in his district and says there are local heroes worthy of the honor.

The Gila River Indian Community also opposes the change, saying the mountain range has religious and cultural importance. One of the tribes that make up today's Gila River Indian Community rejects naming landscapes after people who've died.

12:30 p.m.

The Arizona Legislature is finishing its yearly work and just approved a plan that phases out 20 percent annual increases to a corporate tax credit that funds private school scholarships.

The House voted unanimously Friday to scale back the growth over four years and then increase it yearly by 2 percent or the inflation rate.

The tax credit funds so-called School Tuition Organizations that distribute the corporate cash they receive to private school students. The program started at $10 million in 2008 but now allows corporations to divert more than $100 million yearly to the school organizations and get credit toward their income taxes.

Under the bill now on its way to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk the maximum credit in 2024 would drop from about $220 million to $145 million.