Court date set for New Jersey sports betting lawsuit

A federal appeals court will hear arguments in New Jersey's lawsuit against the pro sports leagues over sports betting revenues.

The suit filed on behalf of Monmouth Park Racetrack seeks roughly $140 million in damages it says is lost revenue from being barred from offering sports betting by a 2014 judge's order.

The suit claims the leagues and the NCAA acted in bad faith in seeking the order, because the pro leagues were promoting and endorsing businesses that made millions from fantasy sports games that rely on individual player performances.

The leagues call the claims frivolous.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments on July 2.

After years of litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with New Jersey last year and overturned a federal sports betting ban.