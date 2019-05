Julian Castro to join McDonald’s strikers in N Carolina

Democratic presidential contender Julian Castro plans to join McDonald's workers who are striking on the same day as the fast food giant's annual shareholder meeting in Dallas.

The Fight for $15 says in a news release that Julian Castor of Texas will join strikers Thursday in Durham, North Carolina, one of more than a dozen such jobs actions nationwide.

Striking cooks and cashiers plan to travel to the shareholder meeting, where they'll attend a video town hall hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders, who's also seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

Castro says he's standing with workers in their fight for fair pay, better working conditions and the right to unionize.

From 2014 to 2017, Castro was secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Barack Obama.