Republicans defend tax cuts in face of teacher demands

Republican lawmakers are defending tax cuts in the budget deal they cut with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey despite demands for an end to further revenue cuts until schools are fully funded by teachers who went on strike last year.

The $11.9 billion plan laid out in budget legislation introduced Tuesday includes $386 million in cuts to fees and taxes, including more than $325 million in income tax cuts. Republicans say it is disingenuous to label them cuts.

Republican Rep. Ben Toma led House negotiations on the tax package and called them an "offset" to state tax increases triggered by the 2017 federal tax cut law.

A group of retired teachers at the Capitol Tuesday said the windfall should be going to schools that have been underfunded for a decade.