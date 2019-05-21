Dressbarn announces it will close all its stores

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Dressbarn is closing up shop.

Ascena Retail Group — the parent group that owns Dressbarn along with Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and others — announced Monday afternoon that the women’s clothing retailer would shutter its 650 stores nationwide over the long term. The release did not say what the timeline for closure would look like. The Dressbarn website will continue to operate, and there are not yet plans to change the company’s return, refund or gift card policies.

There are 14 Dressbarn locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Ascena has been struggling in recent years, due to the move of retail shoppers to online. Its other brands, Ann Taylor, LOFT and Lane Bryant have also seen flagging sales.

