Titus addresses lawmakers, condemns Yucca Mountain restart

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus says she tells presidential candidates who want to be successful in Nevada that they must oppose a nuclear waste dump at Yucca Mountain.
The Democrat told a joint session of the Nevada Legislature that she will not stand by and let President Donald Trump's administration treat Nevada "as a dumping ground for the nation's nuclear waste."
Trump has requested to restart the federal licensing process to build a nuclear waste dump at Yucca Mountain. Titus called the project unsafe and unsound.
She also denounced the secret shipment of weapons-grade plutonium from South Carolina to a nuclear security site in Nevada, saying "you cannot trust the (Department of Energy) when it comes to nuclear issues."
