Mexican ambassador highlights US ties in Phoenix stop

Mexico's new ambassador to the United States emphasized close ties between the United States and Mexico during a stop in Phoenix.
Ambassador Martha Barcena and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday urged the U.S. Congress to approve the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
Ducey says the agreement should be approved this year to avoid letting "election-year politics intervene with a good idea."
Mexico is Arizona's largest trading partner, and Canada is third after China. The state did $20.4 billion worth of trade with the two North American countries last year.
