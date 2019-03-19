Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

FILE- In this April 10, 2018, file photo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg adjusts his tie as he arrives to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. Earlier this month Zuckerberg announced a new “privacy-focused vision” for the company to focus on messaging instead of more public sharing, but he stayed mum on overhauling Facebook’s privacy practices in its core business. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo