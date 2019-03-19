Court: Online free speech rights trump stalking conviction

This undated booking photo shows Brady Lorenzo Shackelford, whose conviction for stalking was overturned on March 19, 2019 when a North Carolina appeals court ruled that the social media posts underpinning his charges were protected by free-speech rights. Court documents say Shackelford repeatedly called a woman he met at a North Carolina church in 2015 his "soul mate" and future wife in Google Plus posts. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP